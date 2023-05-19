PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A local record store is celebrating one year of selling vinyl’s this weekend and is throwing a party on Sunday to celebrate.

Too Many Records started as a YouTube channel eight years ago and is now a brick and mortar on North Lombard in Portland.

“It’s been a crazy year. It’s been awesome building a community out here, people have really received the store nicely,” Matt Kessler of Too Many Records said.

Celebrations kick off at 12 p.m. Sunday with two DJs in-house, followed by Too Many Records’ first parking lot show with band performances.

From the shop’s “Holy Grails” bin with rare records from Frank Ocean to Japanese pressings of The Beatles and Led Zeppelin, Kessler says Too Many Records has something for everyone.

“We’re putting out over a hundred rare records on Sunday as well as all of our walls are going to be full of them,” Kessler said. “Collectibles on the walls, essentials in the bins, we want something for everybody.”