The owners are opening a new food venture in fall 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northeast Portland pub and restaurant Grain & Gristle will permanently close down this month as the owners prepare to open a different food venture in the Rose City.

According to a social media post shared on Monday, the gastropub’s final day of operation is scheduled for Monday, May 29.

Grain & Gristle says chef and owners Heidi and Jeff Whitney-Schile, along with other staff members, will focus on launching a new restaurant called “L’ecole” this summer. The business will be a culmination of the owners’ favorite things including local food, wine and education.

“The new restaurant offers a rotating menu of charcuterie, small bites and wine at nights, brunch on weekends as well as classes on sausage making, cooking, and pastry!” the post said.

The owners’ operating business offers charcuterie and wine as well, although the menu is mostly dominated by brunch items including shrimp and grits, pastries, bloody marys and mimosas.

Similar to what L’ecole promises, Grain & Gristle has also prioritized “serving honest, local, farm-to-table fare to the Sabin community, and supporting Oregon farmers, ranchers, and producers” since 2010.

Current owners Heidi and Jeff didn’t take over the space until 2020 when they bought the business from restaurant founders Ben Meyer, Alex Ganum and Marcus Hoover.

In their Instagram post, Heidi and Jeff said that owning Grain & Gristle has been a positive experience for them. The two also encouraged Portlanders to visit the spot before it shuts down for good.

Located at 1473 NE Prescott St., the restaurant is open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Saturday to Monday.

New dining establishment L’ecole is projected to open its doors sometime in fall 2023, but the owners haven’t announced where it will be located.