PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For most of its 30-year history in Portland, the Northwest Children’s Theater was housed in the Northwest Neighborhood Cultural Center. But this weekend, the youth arts program is ushering in a new era with a new home across the street from the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, named after NWCT’s founder and managing director, will have its grand opening on 1000 SW Broadway on Saturday, April 29.

NWCT Artistic Director Sarah Jane Hardy says the program’s previous home was a great place to educate and enrich the first few generations of children, but the space never quite suited their needs.

Halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatre’s journey to a new home took about five years — and was well worth the wait.

“In the last 18 months, we started looking again, and we found this beautiful opportunity right in the heart of downtown Portland,” Hardy said. “When we came in here, we were able to see immediately and clearly how well this space could serve our needs. The excitement just started to bubble over for all of us.”

The Judy is housed in the same building of what was once the Broadway Theatre, a four-screen cinema in Downtown Portland. Fittingly, the arts venue will have four spaces as well — including a movie theater.

The Stage (Courtesy Northwest Children’s Theater)

The Black Box (Courtesy Northwest Children’s Theater)

The Studios (Courtesy Northwest Children’s Theater)

The Cinema on Tuesday, Feb. 14 (Courtesy Northwest Children’s Theater)

The Stage is a “proscenium-style performance space.” It will host 240 audience members for NWCT’s various theater productions.

Another performance space, the Black Box will seat a smaller group of up to 120 visitors.

The Studios are three separate rooms, each of which will serve as the backdrop for NWCT classes, rehearsals and camps.

The Cinema will seat 190 guests during family movie nights on Fridays, and for daytime movies on Saturdays and Sundays. Portlanders will also have the opportunity to rent the space for private events.

Even with all of the new physical space, Hardy says she’s most excited for what the building will do for NWTC’s mental space.

“The multiple opportunities that the place affords allows for a vision and programming that we just haven’t been able to have in the past,” she said. “Each one of those spaces is really creative and inspires me a lot, but I think it’s the combination of all of them that just opens up the possibilities for all of these other arts organizations that we want to partner with to bring their work — and for all of the children that want to make theatre to be able to do it in a variety of different ways.”

The Judy’s first show, “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!,” will be held this Saturday at 11 a.m. Tickets to the earliest performance are sold-out, but they are still available for the later shows and for “Cinderella,” which premieres on Friday, May 5.

NWTC has also invited the public to tour The Judy from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, free of charge.

“We want to start a conversation,” Hardy said. “We want to hear from the community about what they’re interested in doing in there and so we can make room for it.”