PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon and Washington gas pump prices continue to be among the most expensive in the US, residents’ wallets may also feel the impact of increased gas utility prices after NW Natural proposed an increase to customer rates.

On Tuesday the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced NW Natural has suggested a general rate increase, which would raise local consumers’ monthly bill prices by an average of $7.42, starting in November.

PUC said it will host a virtual public comment hearing tomorrow at 6 p.m., which would grant commissioners an opportunity to hear the voices of NW Natural customers regarding the proposed spike in prices.

According to PUC, NW Natural is seeking a general rate increase of nearly $73.5 million or 9.9%, in addition to other recovery costs for programs such as the company’s Lexington renewable natural gas project.

“Together, NW Natural is seeking a total rate increase of $81.8 million or 11.05%,” PUC stated. “For a residential customer using an average of 52.5 therms per month, these combined adjustments would lead to a monthly bill increase of $7.42.”

While the proposed raise in utility costs could contribute to financial strain for consumers, according to PUC, NW Natural’s proposal includes some major improvements to customer experience and service resiliency.

PUC stated, “NW Natural identifies several factors driving the proposed rate increase, including modernizing its information technology systems, relocating its regional resource centers to be more seismically secure, and continuing projects to reinforce its distribution system and maintain its storage operations.”

The utility company’s proposal is slated to be under review for almost a year, during which time PUC said the commission along with the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers, and others will “fully investigate” the request on behalf of NW Natural gas customers.

“This public comment hearing is part of that investigation, which will conclude in October when the commissioners rule on the request,” PUC said. “The event provides NW Natural customers an opportunity to speak directly to the commissioners about the utility’s proposed increase to natural gas rates.”

If approved, the new rates will go into effect on Nov. 1, 2022.

The commission will accept public comments from NW Natural gas customers through March 31.

Customers can share their opinions regarding the proposal via email at PUC.PublicComments@puc.oregon.gov or via phone by calling 503.378.6600 or 800.522.2404.

Residents who wish to participate in tomorrow’s public hearing can find more information here.