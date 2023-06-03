PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ask anyone who grew up in Portland whether they have a favorite childhood memory, and one will likely involve Oaks Amusement Park.

The park will celebrate its 118th year of operation by providing 20% off ride bracelets on Sunday, June 4 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The park will also provide free birthday cake and balloons at 2 p.m. and there will be live music played by the Navy Band Northwest at 4 p.m.

According to the Oaks Park Association, visitors can purchase bracelets online using the coupon code OAKSPARK118. The offer is only available online and applies only to riders who are 48 inches or taller.

“For 118 years we’ve been bringing family and friends together and providing fun memories for our community,” the association wrote in a statement. “That deserves a celebration!”