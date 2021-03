PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re ready to roll — so is Oaks Park.

The historic Oaks Park Roller Skating Rink in Southeast Portland is back open after being shut down for nearly a year. This was the longest closure the 115-year-old rink had experienced in its history.

Sessions are two hours long and are limited to 50 skaters. Increased sanitation procedures are in place, and masks and social-distancing are required.

Tickets are $10 and must be bought online in advance.