PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After an Arctic front brought snow and some freezing temperatures across Oregon on Saturday, the Oregon Department of Transportation says they have crews working to clear roads covered with snow, ice, and in some cases, downed trees and power lines.

During an 8 a.m. press conference on Sunday, ODOT Spokesperson Kacey Davey said conditions are starting to stabilize in the Portland, Gorge, and Mt. Hood areas, adding, “we’ve hopefully seen the last of the precipitation, at least in the metro area, for the next day of two.”

Some ODOT TripCheck cameras are down, mostly in Portland, due to power outages or fiber optic cable disruptions, Davey said.

ODOT crews are actively plowing roads in the Portland metro area where they say temps are very cold, however wind and precipitation have stopped as of Sunday morning.

Many trees and power lines remain down in the Portland area, Davey said, furthering, “we’re working closely with the power companies to get this cleaned up as fast as possible, but in the meantime, please stay away from all downed power lines and never drive over downed power lines. Report them immediately if you see them down.”

Some downed trees and power lines have shut down roads in the Portland metro area, including Highway 26 near Powell, which is closed from 156th to 157th, where crews are working to clear the road, ODOT said.

Additionally, a section of Highway 226, west of Barton, remains closed for downed trees and power lines, according to officials.

“The next day or two will hopefully begin to warm up and crews will be out in force working to clean up the roads and get them in the best shape as possible. If you don’t need to travel, staying home is the best place for you to be to give our crews and emergency responders space to continue cleaning up the area,” Davey said. “If roads begin to melt during the daytime, cold temperatures will still be happening at night, and that means things could re-freeze. So, you could get ice or black ice.”

In the Mt. Hood area, crews reported temperatures at -1 at Government Camp, where crews are plowing snow- and ice-covered roads.

“With temperatures that are this cold, the roads are going to remain snow- and ice-packed,” Davey warned. “Some snow flurries are expected to be happening today up over Mt. Hood, but hopefully nothing like we’ve seen in the last day or so.”

There are no closures in the area as 8 a.m., officials said, however some mountain resorts may be closed.

For drivers planning on heading to the area, ODOT urges drivers to be prepared, pack an emergency kit, use chains, and expect delays or closures.

In the Gorge, crews reported cold and windy conditions Sunday morning in the Cascade Locks and Troutdale areas. ODOT said crews grated roads overnight and were sanding slick areas Sunday morning.

Additionally, visibility has improved in the area, after ODOT said Interstate 84 had 20-50 feet of visibility Saturday afternoon. Davey said conditions in the area are “stable” as of Sunday morning.

Throughout the storm, crews put salt on the roads in layers, ODOT said, noting “when temperatures start to rise a little bit, the salt will activate and it will start to break up the snow or ice pack. That’s a great thing, it means that we’re working to get the roads clear, but it will create times of heavy slush on the roads. So, crews will be out there scraping the slush as soon as they can, but be prepared that you could encounter that as temperatures start to rise through the Gorge.”

Albany and Corvallis are seeing temps in the teens with very icy roads, officials said, noting some roads are slick but passable.

Lane County is also seeing icy roads, with I-5 closed south of Eugene because of a semi-truck crash. OR 99 south of Eugene is closed because of downed trees, ODOT said.

Some roads on the coast could remain closed for days because of downed trees, officials said. ODOT will hire contractors to help with tree cleanup but are still assessing damage and working closely with power companies, Davey said.

Some routes in the Cascades are closed, including Santiam Pass, which is under a conditional closure, meaning only drivers with chains are allowed through, officials said.

ODOT warns that conditions may change and says another storm system could bring more snow in the next couple of days.

“Crews are still on 12-hour storm shifts and we’re working around the clock to get the roads in the best shape that we can,” Davey said.