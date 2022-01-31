Officials: Portland skier died after losing control on Mt. Hood

The victim's identity has not yet been released

by: Kelly Doyle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —  A 30-year-old Portland man lost control and died while skiing on Mt. Hood Sunday morning, according to officals.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol responded to a skier accident on Four Bowl — which is an advanced trail. Although an investigation is still ongoing, officials believe the man lost control on Ridge Run, went off the trail and slid down the Four Bowl trail.

Medical personnel attempted to revive the victim at the scene and while heading to the mountain clinic. However, their efforts were unsuccessful and the skier succumbed to his injuries.

This is the latest in a series of recent falls on the mountain. Last week, there were three rescues within just five days on Mt. Hood.

This was the third rescue on Mt. Hood in only five days,” the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Clear skies during the past week have encouraged many people to explore winter conditions high on the mountain. Even on a clear day, however, Mt. Hood’s winter is a severe and unforgiving environment.”

This is a developing story.

