PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flyers featuring white supremacist language and homophobic statements were thrown into the driveways of peoples’ homes in multiple Oregon City neighborhoods over the weekend, city officials said.

The incident is being investigated by the Oregon City Police Department as a bias incident and the report was forwarded to the Department of Justice.

“Oregon City values are founded on understanding, inclusivity and tolerance. The fact that someone feels the need to spread such hate-filled, hurtful messaging, shows that despite how far we have come, we still have a lot of work to do. I urge anyone who sees these flyers to remove them, or contact the police department’s non-emergency number,” said Mayor McGriff.

Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff says she is “appalled” by the incident.

“Oregon City values are founded on understanding, inclusivity and tolerance. The fact that someone feels the need to spread such hate-filled, hurtful messaging, shows that despite how far we have come, we still have a lot of work to do. I urge anyone who sees these flyers to remove them, or contact the police department’s non-emergency number,” said Mayor McGriff.

Police say they would like anybody who has more information about the spread of these flyers to call the non-emergency line and share this information with an officer by calling 503-655-8211.