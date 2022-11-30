The car that caused the accident was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lane

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Investigators have released new details in a crash that left one person dead on Highway 26 in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon.

Oregon State Police responded to a collision between two cars near milepost 54 shortly after 3 p.m. on Nov. 29. The initial investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sonata driven by 31-year-old Dalton Stevens of Timber was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Investigators say the Sonata collided head-on with a Toyota Rav4, driven by 53-year-old Yvette Drolette of Seaside. Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene, and Drolette was transported by Life Flight to a hospital.