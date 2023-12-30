The procedure, completed on Nov. 30, is expected to pave the way for future patients

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon Health & Science University has successfully completed its first awake spine surgery without using general anesthesia.

The procedure, performed Nov. 30, is expected to pave the way for future patients.

Jasmin Felton, the first patient to undergo the awake spine surgery, described her experience as “great.”

Doctors performed a microdiscectomy on the 44-year-old to address a herniated disc.

Surgeons used local spinal anesthesia in place of general anesthesia.

Dr. Josiah Orina, associate professor of neurological surgery in the OHSU School of Medicine, led the team that performed the procedure.

