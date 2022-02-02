OHSU providing input for Biden’s ‘moonshot’ initiative

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six years after announcing his Moonshot initiative, President Biden updated its plans to reduce cancer-related deaths by up to 50% in the next 25 years.

The effort also aims to improve the experience of people living with the disease — and the Oregon Health and Science University is helping out with some input.

Knight Cancer Institute Director Dr. Brian Druker talked to KOIN 6 News about some of the issues he wanted to see fixed in the plans, especially about how to fight cancer in under-served communities.

“Diversity and inclusion in outcomes based on access to care, things that we have to fix in our healthcare system, they’re going to actually improve the outcome for patients with cancer,” Dr. Druker explained. “But we also have to continue research with new treatments, new ways to diagnose cancer in its early most curable stages and ultimately lead to preventing cancer in the first place.”

Dr. Druker also discussed tests being done at OHSU to detect early cancer with a simple blood test. He says that would help get more cancer screenings to people faster and easier.