PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is bringing Barbie to the biggest screen in Portland.

OMSI announced that screenings of “Barbie” will be shown on the Empirical Theater’s 61-foot-wide, 40-foot-tall screen starting the opening night on July 21. With Universal Pictures claiming all available IMAX screens for its highly anticipated war drama “Oppenheimer” for the next three weeks, OMSI offers moviegoers the most impressive “Barbie” viewing experience in the Portland area.

“We’re thrilled to give you a glimpse inside Barbie’s iconic Dreamhouse on the largest screen in Portland,” OMSI announced. “Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film reportedly used so much pink paint that “the world ran out of pink.”

OMSI’s Empirical Theater also boasts 30,000-watt Dolby Atmos surround sound and dramatic stadium seating for unobstructed views. Friday showtimes are at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Tickets are available through the OMSI website.

Movie synopsis:

“Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.”