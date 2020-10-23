OMSI’s new Genghis Khan exhibit brings Mongolian history to life

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Travel back in time and explore the largest 13th-century Mongolian artifacts ever assembled!

Go see Mongolian culture brought back to life with music, art, and performances at the new Life and Legacy of Genghis Khan exhibit opening tomorrow at OMSI. Kohr Harlan got a sneak peek of the new installation — check it out!

Find more information and buy tickets to the exhibit online here.