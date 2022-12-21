PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers made an arrest after a person was shot in Southwest Portland early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Portland police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Southwest Main Street around 1:30 a.m.
The accused shooter was found near the scene and taken into custody, according to authorities. The suspect’s name and charges were not immediately released.
PPB told KOIN 6 that the gunshot victim is expected to survive.
This is a developing story.