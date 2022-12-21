Portland Police at the scene of a crime (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers made an arrest after a person was shot in Southwest Portland early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Portland police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Southwest Main Street around 1:30 a.m.

The accused shooter was found near the scene and taken into custody, according to authorities. The suspect’s name and charges were not immediately released.

PPB told KOIN 6 that the gunshot victim is expected to survive.

This is a developing story.