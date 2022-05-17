PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A gunshot wound victim drove away from the crime scene before crashing, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The victim was found dead from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the Golden West Mobile trailer park at 6816 NE 131st Ave. in Vancouver shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, deputies found evidence someone had possibly been injured by gunfire.

Soon after arriving, law enforcement learned about a single-vehicle crash that had occurred a couple blocks from the trailer park. The driver of the vehicle was found dead from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, deputies arrested a juvenile male and booked him into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an unlawful firearm.

The Clark County Major Crimes Unit will continue to investigate the incident.