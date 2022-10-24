PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was detained Monday morning after Vancouver authorities said he reported shooting two people.

Vancouver police responded to a report of shots fired off Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive and Northeast 72nd Avenue at around 4:45 a.m.

As officers were heading to the scene, VPD said a man called 911 and said he had fired a weapon at two people he claimed pulled a gun on him. Responding officers found the 911 caller and said he was detained for questioning.

Police said they also found a 15-year-old boy shot in the leg and multiple vehicles riddled with bullets.

VPD’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation and asks that anyone with information to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 360.487.7399.