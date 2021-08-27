PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s opening day at the Oregon State Fair!

After going completely virtual in 2020, the fair is inviting guests back to the fairgrounds this year. The big event will go from Friday, August 27 to Monday, September 6.

Organizers have implemented new safety measures and encourage all fairgoers to get vaccinated before going. A vaccine clinic will be held in Cascade Hall from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Those who receive a vaccination at the fair will receive a free ticket to return to the Oregon State Fair again in 2021 or in 2022.

Kohr Harlan went down to Salem to show us some of the attractions you won’t want to miss. To buy tickets or to find more information, visit this website.