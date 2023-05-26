On the grounds of the Willamette National Cemetery (KOIN, file)

The playing of Taps, wreath laying and flyovers will all take place Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Memorial Day is meant to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. Military and there are several events taking place in Vancouver, the Portland metro area and Willamette Valley to honor the fallen.

Here are some events the public is invited to attend.

The American Legion Band, Beaverton Police Honor Guard, Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty will all attend the Memorial Day Event at Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park Monday. The event will feature flyovers and Col. Todd Hofford, commander of the 142nd Wing of the Portland Air National Guard will address those in attendance.

Where: Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park – SW Watson Ave and SW 7th Street, Beaverton, OR

When: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2023

Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Fort Vancouver

The Community Military Appreciation Committee will host Vancouver’s Memorial Day Observance on Monday. The annual ceremony at the bandstand on the Vancouver Barracks Parade Ground honors those who lost their lives while serving the United States. There will be a raising of the flag, a cannon firing, and a wreath-laying ceremony. Speakers at the event include Fort Vancouver Superintendent Tracy Fortmann, Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, and U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. The event is free.

Where: Fort Vancouver National Historic Site – 612 E Reserve St, Vancouver, WA 98661

When: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2023

Oregon Statewide Memorial Day Ceremony

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will host the state’s annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Oregon World War II Memorial at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem. The event will honor fallen U.S. service members. Speakers include ODVA Deputy Director Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels and other veteran leaders and state dignitaries. There will be a color guard ceremony, a performance of the national anthem, and the laying of a wreath.

Where: Oregon World War II Memorial – intersection of Cottage St. NE and Court St. NE in Salem

When: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2023

Willamette National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

The Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley will host a Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony Monday with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and the medical center director of the VA Portland Healthcare System, David Holt. The solemn ceremony will include a wreath-laying, speeches, and the playing of Taps. Wyden, Holt and others will speak at the event. All community members are invited.

Where: Willamette National Cemetery – 11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd, Happy Valley, OR 97086

When: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2023

Memorial Day Flyovers

The 142nd Wing of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout the state. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and the jets will be flying at around 400 mph. Flights could be changed or canceled due to inclement weather.

The F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at the listed times on Monday, May 29, 2023: