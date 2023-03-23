PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon artist, inspired by her family’s passion for sports, creates works of art combining the sports world with portrait art — including portraits of stars like Kobe Bryant and Damian Lillard.

Artist Abby Ickert described her journey in art from drawing her first portrait at 12-years-old to diving into color and “the excitement of sports” in college.

“I think it really just clicked one day. I love people, I love the excitement of sporting events and I love getting to know the people behind those sporting events,” Abby Ickert said.

She added, “my art is about just creating the excitement that the people in the crowd feel or what the players on the court feel or the soccer field, or whatever, and just bring that to life.”

Ickert says it’s surreal to be recognized for her art — describing the time Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard signed one of her portraits of him at a game on her 25th birthday.

“I work so hard behind the scenes and to just have one person come out and say, ‘I see you; I see what you’re doing,’ that means the world to me,” Ickert said.

Ickert’s work is available through her website Ambition Artistry.

