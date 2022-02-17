Oregon business owner aims to ‘even the playing field’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Back in 1959, Margaret Custer Ford, a single mom in Oregon with two kids, started her own company against all odds. Now, her daughter is following in her footsteps by continuing to break barriers.

Custer Ford created a company called Marco, which specializes in promotional products. The business went on to be a success — and is still going strong today.

“She approached a large national company and the company said, ‘Well, women don’t work out,’ so they wouldn’t even interview her.” Margaret’s daughter, Nancy Gudekunst said.

Margaret and Nancy in group.

MARCO display booth.

Margaret’s MARCO display.

Margaret, Nancy, husband Peter and son Tom.

Gudekunst took over the business three decades ago. A few years back, she spun off a new company called Higher Promos, focusing on cannabis promotional products. But even all those years after her mom broke a glass ceiling, Gudekunst immediately noticed a gender gap in the industry.

“Some of the corporations… The big money that’s moved into the cannabis world have hired their buddies, and it’s mostly men,” Gudekunst explained. “So, that has not helped a lot of the women in the industry.”

She noticed there were not a lot of women — and hardly any people of color.

“They’ve traditionally been repressed or jailed for things that are now legal,” she said.

Gudekunst became involved in efforts at the state level to bring about some change. Those efforts resulted in Senate Bill 1579, which is currently in a Senate committee.

Called the Equity Investment Act, SB 1579 would create an Equity Investment fund, which would grant Business Oregon $50M every two years, to distribute funding to community-based organizations that support entrepreneurship, workforce development and increased access to land and homeownership for Oregon’s disproportionately underserved communities.

“I want to even the playing field a little bit,” Gudekunst said. “I think traditionally, we’ve been so unfair to the BIPOC community or as I heard recently, the global majority.”

Gudekunst’s company is also doing its part to fight systemic racism.

“Higher Promos also donates to Last Prisoner Project to help those people get out again and set them up with a business with what they know how to do, making money off it instead of it going to the large corporations,” she said.