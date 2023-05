PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon City Public Library is gearing up for the 10th annual Star Wars Day celebration on Thursday night.

The event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., includes family-friendly activities from pool noodle lightsaber battles, a scavenger hunt, an arts and crafts station and readings of Star Wars stories.

The library is also giving away a couple prizes including an X-Wing Starfighter Lego set and a Saberforge lightsaber.

