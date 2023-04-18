PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two brothers in Oregon City are helping other kids sleep a little better at night thanks to Worry Monsters, which they created after one of them was having nightmares.

Every direction you look in the Bloomin’ Boutique in Oregon City, you see the adorable, soft monsters created by brothers Ben and Wyatt Lamont and their mom, Michelle.

“I was five or something like that. I was having nightmares, I think. I drew a monster, mommy made it, and I wanted to make some for the class and then it was, we’re going to make it for the whole world,” Ben said.

Ben is the visionary behind the creations.

The idea is you write down what you’re worried about, and then stick that note inside a zipper opening in the monster.

His little brother Wyatt draws Ben’s ideas, and their mom sews them.

“I think the Worry Monsters would help all children. They would help them not have nightmares,” Wyatt said.

The Bloomin’ Boutique is a non-profit dedicated to helping underprivileged children get new clothing, shoes and more and they also provide Worry Monsters for kids who need them.

Ben LaMont and Wyatt LaMont of Oregon City, created Worry Monsters after Ben was having bad dreams when he was five in hopes of helping other kids ease anxiety and nightmares. April 2023 (Courtesy Stitcherydesigns/Michelle LaMont).

Ben LaMont, of Oregon City, created Worry Monsters after he was having bad dreams in hopes of helping other kids ease anxiety and nightmares. April 2023 (KOIN).

The boutique also had a special Worry Monster delivery for a boy named Theo who is battling a brain tumor. Theo’s mom, Connie Lopez, found the Worry Monsters on the Bloomin’ Boutique Facebook page.

“I was like, it might help with his anxiety, as well as chemotherapy and everything,” Lopez said.

The boys not only created a special Pokémon Worry Monster for Theo, but they also made sure his little sister was taken care of, too.

Ben and Wyatt LaMont, of Oregon City, created a special Pokémon Worry Monster for Theo to help with his anxiety and chemotherapy. The LaMont's also gave his sister a Worry Monster. April 2023 (KOIN).

Theo says the monster helps him relax and not have bad dreams.

The boys would like their Worry Monsters available in all hospitals for kids like Theo. And as they near 100 monsters they are continuing to come up with unique ideas — even glow in the dark versions.

Wyatt added, “my mom made one for me. And glow in the dark monsters, they help you find your way in the dark.”