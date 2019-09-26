Skip to content
Oregon Coast
Latest Wapato plan: Mixed-use facility for ‘unsheltered’
Schnitzer, Helping Hands may strike Wapato Jail deal
Commercial ocean crabbing further delayed in Oregon
Ex-Medford TV station bookkeeper embezzled $500K
2 Washington men nabbed in Oregon child sex stings
Bloodstained shoe helps overturn Oregon man’s 2011 conviction
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes southern Oregon coast
Newport man faces murder charge in home shooting
Oregon poker player admits making millions pirating movies
Holiday snow zeroing in on large parts of Oregon
Coast Guard rescues woman from rocky Yaquina Bay shore
Oregon brews big winners in Brussels Beer Challenge
Historic snowstorm takes aim at Southern Oregon Tuesday
Blue whale that washed up in 2015 raised for preservation
Wanted: Rapist Leslie Dawson escaped from prison in 1986
Oregon
Electrician faces decades in prison for money laundering
New OSU president F. King Alexander comes from LSU
Lincoln HS runner reps Oregon at cross country nationals
Kitten without eyes up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society
Latest Wapato plan: Mixed-use facility for ‘unsheltered’
Environment
Online vs. in store? How to have a green Christmas
Christmas tree supply tight, some small farms close early
Portland youth activists part of National Climate Strike
New evidence shows Cascadia quakes can trigger San Andreas quakes
The Latest: Greta Thunberg ‘energized’ after Atlantic voyage
Crime
Electrician faces decades in prison for money laundering
Guns, ammo found during search of theft suspect’s home
Man found guilty in shooting of Salem police officer
Boise man charged with kidnapping Oregon teen
Friends, family hold vigil for father slain in NE Portland
Crashes
Author Cheryl Strayed in Portland crash
5 injured in SE Division rollover crash
Suspected drunk driver hits deputy car on I-5
1 driver injured, 1 arrested in Beaverton crash
Robbery suspect leads police on 3 chases, 2 cars wrecked
Human Interest
Lines for Life advises how to talk to kids about suicide
Growing diamonds to save lives: A Portland woman’s mission
Union Gospel Mission’s LifeChange ‘safe place’ for women
Firefighters bond with teen they saved from burning home
Where We Live: Portland’s faithful weather beacon
Special Reports
In-N-Out over-hyped? Fast food critic weighs in
Sold! Oregon Potato Company wins bid for NORPAC Quincy plant
Growing diamonds to save lives: A Portland woman’s mission
NORPAC auction ‘significantly’ bids up price
Online vs. in store? How to have a green Christmas
Trending Stories
In-N-Out over-hyped? Fast food critic weighs in
Oregon City 4th grader dies by suicide
Off-duty firefighter helps man at burning home
Kitten without eyes up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society
Barricades to stop cut-throughs to Ross Island Bridge
