1 adult killed, 3 survive Lincoln City house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died in a house fire Sunday night in Lincoln City, according to local police.
North Lincoln Fire Rescue crews arrived at the home on SE Galley Court around 10:30 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.
Police said one adult managed to escape the fire with two children. That person was severely burned in the process and was taken to the Oregon Burn Center where they are in critical condition.
A second adult died in the fire, said police. The identity of the victim has not been released.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
