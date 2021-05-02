1 arrested after hit-and-run pursuit in Tillamook, 1 suspect at large

PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — One suspect is in custody and another one is still at large following a stolen vehicle involved hit and run and pursuit in Tillamook and Washington Counties, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday.

Sunday afternoon, a TCSO deputy responded to a call at the Arizona Apartments in Garibaldi, where a Honda was taken from the parking lot, deputies said. A 911 caller also reported a collision between a white Honda and a silver VW Beetle.

“As deputies and Troopers were searching for those vehicles, a call of a hit and run at the mouth of the canyon on Highway 6 came in,” said TCSO Detective Chase Ross. “It ended up being the stolen white Honda from Garibaldi that was driving recklessly with a silver VW Beetle. The driver of the Honda then collided with a pick-up truck of an innocent family just minding their own business.”

Ross said the driver of the Honda then go out, grabbed some items out of the trunk and then jumped into the silver VW and sped eastbound on Hwy 6.

Two TCSO deputies started pursuing the vehicle as an OSP Trooper from North Plains was making his way to intercept the vehicle, according to TCSO officilas.

The VW was successfully pulled over near milepost 40 on Hwy 6 in Washington County. The driver was arrested as the passenger fled on foot into the woods.

A K-9 unit from Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and searched for the suspect.

The second suspect was still at large.