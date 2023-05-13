PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A student from Beaverton School District is missing after disappearing Friday afternoon while swimming near Cannon Beach, authorities said.

According to Cannon Beach Fire, just before 4:00 p.m., crews responded just south of Tolovana Beach Wayside where a group of four had been lost from sight.

When crews arrived, they said they found that two people had exited the water, but the other two couldn’t be located.

A rescue swimmer went into the water and authorities said they brought one victim to the shore where they were then transferred to a local hospital. The fourth person however couldn’t be located.

On Saturday, a representative from Beaverton School District shared that all four were students and that the rescue mission to find the fourth student would continue today.

Cannon Beach Fire pushed to remind people of the dangers of ocean currents and rip currents which can hit quickly and take a person out. If you ever see a distressed person in the water, they urge you to call 911 immediately.