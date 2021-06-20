11-year-old girl dies after being swept out to sea in Cannon Beach

According to her obituary, “Lily was a spirited, beautiful girl"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 11-year-old girl died in a Portland hospital Friday after she was swept out to sea in Cannon Beach the day before, according to her obituary.

Cannon Beach Fire District and Seaside Fire’s Surf Rescue Team responded to the incident Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. They said the girl was “sucked out” by the tide north of Haystack Rock.

A rescue swimmer entered the water and began searching. Jet skis and a helicopter crew arrived shortly after to assist and together they located the girl.

A jet ski crew and a rescue swimmer brought her to shore and a LifeFlight helicopter flew her to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland where she died.

According to her obituary, “Lily was a spirited, beautiful girl.” She enjoyed reading, rock climbing, swimming, biking, and playing with her seven siblings.

The obituary said the family is accepting donations through a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses, the flight to the hospital, and funeral costs.