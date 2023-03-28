PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 12-year-old passenger died in a car crash Monday night on Highway 101 in Clatsop County, according to Oregon State Police.

Authorities say that 20-year-old Maria Guadalupe Nolazco Luna of Cannon Beach had been driving a Toyota Corolla southbound near mile post 30 when she turned left onto Sunset Boulevard. As she turned, a Dodge Ram 2500 was driving northbound on the road.

Investigators say the truck, driven by 41-year-old Jeffre Cottrell of Rock Springs, Wyoming, crashed into the Toyota on the passenger side.

The 12-year-old passenger in the Toyota was taken to a local hospital, where Oregon police say he died of his injuries. Police did not name the passenger.

Police say Luna had declined transportation to a hospital, and Cottrell was uninjured.

The highway was closed for four hours while police investigated the cause of the crash, which has yet to be identified.