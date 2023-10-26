PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ten people were displaced in Seaside after a two-alarm fire burned a two-story home and damaged two other nearby structures Thursday morning, officials said.
Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze at 221 Avenue I around 5:34 a.m. and were able to fully extinguish the fire around 9:30 a.m. However, officials say the building will need to be bulldozed due to its current unsafe condition.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the case is under investigation. Red Cross has found lodging for those displaced.