PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ten people were displaced in Seaside after a two-alarm fire burned a two-story home and damaged two other nearby structures Thursday morning, officials said.

Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze at 221 Avenue I around 5:34 a.m. and were able to fully extinguish the fire around 9:30 a.m. However, officials say the building will need to be bulldozed due to its current unsafe condition.

(Courtesy: Seaside Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Seaside Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Seaside Fire and Rescue)

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the case is under investigation. Red Cross has found lodging for those displaced.