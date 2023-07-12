PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested in Lincoln City during what authorities say were separate child luring investigations.

The first started when Lincoln City police received a report about a man attempting to initiate sexual contact with a 16-year-old.

During that investigation, police said they found probable cause and arrested Ceotis Rhodes, 34, on June 26 and charged him with luring a minor and second-degree attempted sexual abuse.

Then in July, officers posing as an underaged child on social media arranged a meeting with Daniel Wilson, 32, from Tacoma, Washington.

Authorities said that Wilson traveled to Lincoln City to meet with a person he believed was 15 years old and when he arrived he was taken into custody.

Wilson is charged with luring a minor, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, third-degree attempted rape and third-degree attempted sodomy.

The Lincoln City police are encouraging parents to monitor children’s social media use and discuss the dangers of talking with strangers online.