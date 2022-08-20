Two people were caught in a rip current in Seaside. Despite efforts, one person died, August 20, 2022 (City of Seaside)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rip current took the life of one person at Seaside Saturday afternoon despite the efforts of lifeguards and bystanders.

The rescue efforts began around 2:30 p.m. when crews were called to the beach out from 6th Avenue, Seaside officials said. Three lifeguards were already in the water working to save 2 people caught in the rip current. “Multiple bystanders” were also trying to help, authorities said.

Using jet skis, the rescuers helped lifeguards bring both people back to the beach and both were rushed to Providence Seaside Hospital.

However one person, who was unconscious in the water, was not able to be revived, officials said.

No further information is available at this time.