The Coast Guard rescued two men from the Oregon Coast on June 7, 2023, after their boat capsized. (Coast Guard)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were rescued by Coast Guard officers Wednesday night after their boat capsized off the Oregon Coast, authorities said.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Coast Guard said they received a report from the wife of a captain of a 26-foot commercial fishing boat, who said that her husband had not made it back to the marina in time.

A rescue boat crew was dispatched from Station Chetco River, as well as a helicopter from Air Station North Bend. Local police confirmed that the operator’s truck and trailer were still at the boat ramp.

The captain’s wife told the Coast Guard that a friend had called the operator of the vessel around 3 p.m., which was the last time anyone had heard from anyone on the boat. The call allowed the Coast Guard to utilize cell phone forensics to narrow down the search area, according to authorities.

The capsized boat was located by the aircrew near Neskia Beach just after 11 p.m. The two men sitting on the overturned hull were not wearing life jackets, the Coast Guard said. By 11:30 p.m., both individuals were safely recovered, but they were showing signs of hypothermia, according to officials.

The men were brought to Station Chetco River at 2 a.m. They were seen by awaiting EMS responders before being released.

In total, the two men spent almost eight hours on top of the hull of the boat.

“This case highlights the importance of creating a float plan, or simply just telling a friend or family member who is staying back where you are going and when to expect you back,” said Lt. Michael Jeffko, command duty officer for Sector Columbia River. “With the excellent search planning and coordination between our watchstanders in the command center and the rescue crews at Station Chetco River and Air Station North Bend, we had a successful outcome. Our crews train for these incidents and their flawless execution resulted in two lives saved.”