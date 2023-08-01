Images of a cougar spotted on Haystack Rock on July 16, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Khula Makhalira)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a recent rash of cougar sightings near Cannon Beach, police said they have received two more reports of cougars in the area.

On Monday, Cannon Beach Police Department shared on Facebook that they had received two separate reports about a potential cougar between 2nd Street and Sunset Boulevard.

Police also said that there are coyotes in the area and an elk that has been injured.

Earlier in July, authorities said they believed that there were at least two cougars roaming the area.

However, it is unknown if this is one of those cougars or a different one.