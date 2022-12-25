PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re planning on going to the beach in the coming days then be careful.

The National Weather Service is reporting big waves coming in Sunday night through Wednesday.

NWS Portland shared that waves ranging from 20-25 feet could hit the shores during the first part of the week.

According to the NWS, the waves are caused by “a series of Pacific lows coming into the region that will be bringing high winds and building seas.

Beachgoers are urged to remain cautious and take care along the coast.