PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a June 26 shootout that occurred on Travis Lane near the Fossil Point area of Coos Bay, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a reported shooting in the area at 1:11 p.m., officials said. After arriving on scene, authorities found three gunshot victims. Based on an investigation by the Coos County Major Crimes Team, a multi-agency investigation team led by the Coos County District Attorney’s Office determined the shooting was a result of a verbal argument involving 55-year-old Lane Klink, 55-year-old Jeffrey S. Clement, 45-year-old Robert Peters, 35-year-old Heather Dewalt and 38-year-old Nathan McNeill.

“For reasons unknown, Klink, Clement and Peters walked over to [a home on] Travis Lane, where a verbal argument ensued with Dewalt and McNeill, who are residents of the home,” the CCSO said. “This argument resulted in three people being shot inside [the home.]”

Klink, Dewalt and McNeill all suffered gunshot wounds during the argument and were transported to Bay Area Hospital. The sheriff’s office said Klink and Dewalt are believed to have fired weapons during the shooting. However, the number of rounds fired, who shot who, who will be charged with a crime and the reasons for the shootout remain under investigation.

While serving a search warrant on the property the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that a pipe bomb was also found on scene, prompting the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad to respond to the location to dispose of the suspected explosive device. Following the discovery, authorities have scheduled additional searches of the property.

All of the gunshot victims injured during the shooting are expected to survive. The sheriff’s office said that McNeill remains in fair condition at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay. Klink and Dewalt, meanwhile, were taken to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Eugene for surgery to repair broken bones suffered during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that additional information will be released when it becomes available.