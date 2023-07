A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook off of the Oregon Coast on Saturday morning. (Courtesy U.S. Geological Survey)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook off of the Oregon Coast on Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake occurred at 6:55 a.m., about 150 miles outside of Coos Bay. It measured at a depth of 10 kilometers.

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, no residents had reported feeling the quake.

A tsunami warning has not been issued, according to the National Weather Service’s Portland office.