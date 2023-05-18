Four people were caught squatting in a Rockaway Beach home on May 17, 2023 (TCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Southwest Washington residents were cited for illegally squatting in a Rockaway Beach home on Wednesday, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to authorities, residents of a Rockaway Beach neighborhood reported that several people were squatting in a home on Kittiwake Drive for a few days. Before deputies could respond to the area, the suspects fled in a vehicle on U.S. Hwy 101.

However, officials said deputies were later able to intercept the fleeing vehicle.

Citations were issued against Jesse Dozark, 20, Alina Selleshiy, 30, Teegan Gorsuch, 21, and Annetta Scalberg, 20, for criminal trespassing. The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.