PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 40-foot sperm whale washed ashore in Warrenton, Oregon Saturday.

According to the Seaside Aquarium, the whale was dead before washing up and they believe it was struck by a large ship. The whale is believed to be a male juvenile.

Male sperm whales can grow to be up to 60 feet and way over 40 tons, the Seaside Aquarium said. They can live for up to 60 years as well, maturing around age 52.

A necropsy of the whale is scheduled for later in the week but the lower jaw was already removed so it could be studied.

The Seaside Aquarium told beachgoers to feel free to look at the whale, but not to touch it because it could potentially spread disease to humans or pets.