PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 56-year-old man experiencing a medical emergency was rescued from a boat bear Cloverdale, Ore. on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced.

Officials say that watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Columbia River were alerted that a man fainted aboard a 16-foot aluminum boat in the Nestucca River at approximately 2 p.m.

Coast Guard Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, which was training near Tillamook Bay, was called to assist the man. A search party from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office reported that they had located the man on the boat, which was ashore near Cloverdale.

The aircrew arrived at the scene just after 2:45 p.m., the Coast Guard said. A rescue swimmer was lowered down and hoisted the man into the helicopter.

The man was taken to EMS personnel at Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue Station 87 in stable condition and then was transported to a higher level of care, according to officials.