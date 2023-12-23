PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six people were pulled to safety after their recreational crabbing boat washed up onto rocks along the Oregon coast Friday evening.

The boat lost power in Tillamook Bay, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page. Deputy Billy Cloud said the boat washed up on the rocks near Lyster’s Corner before they could get the kicker motor started.

A TCSO Marine Patrol boat launched around 5 p.m.

“We got a bow line on the boat and we were able to successfully pull the vessel off the rocks, with the help of the swells. The boat was towed back to the marina and the awaiting trailer,” Deputy Dennis Greiner said in a statement.

No one was hurt, officials said.

“It was nice to be able to rescue the boat before it accrued any more damage or became a navigational hazard to other boaters,” Cloud said.

Tillamook County led the response with help from Garibaldi Fire Rescue, the Oregon State Police and the US Coast Guard.