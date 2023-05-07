Crews responded to an apartment fire on Saturday, May 6 (City of Seaside)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An apartment fire in Seaside, OR Saturday night displaced seven families, authorities said.

Just after 8:00 p.m., Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at 365 South Columbia Street where they said they found a single-story building with four units ablaze.

While crews fought the flames, authorities said one man had to be transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

According to Seaside officials, utilities in the surrounding area had to be disconnected to successfully put out the fire.

Due to the impact on water and power in the area, seven families were displaced and officials said that Red Cross responded to handle their care.

By 10:44 p.m., officials said the situation was handled and crews began to leave.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.