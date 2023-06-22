Fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’re heading to Oceanside Beach this weekend, you may want to avoid swimming in the water.

The Oregon Health Authority issued an advisory Thursday that a high level of fecal bacteria was found in the ocean waters at the Tillamook County beach.

According to health officials, these levels can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. Those most vulnerable to the bacteria include children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

You can protect yourself from this bacteria by avoiding nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach and water runoff flowing into the ocean. Be especially cautious of discolored water.

However, other beach activities such as kite flying, picnicking and walking are still safe.

Fecal bacteria shows up through stormwater runoff, overflowed sewers, failed septic systems or animal waste. Officials say that even when there isn’t an advisory in effect, you should still avoid swimming in water within 48 hours after a rainstorm.

The area will continue to be tested and the advisory will be lifted once the bacteria decreases to a safe level. To stay up to date on water advisories, you can visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website or call 971-673-0482 and 877-290-6767 (toll-free).

