AJ in Action | Sea Kayaking in Lincoln City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Join AJ McCord and Kendal Gile, of Safari Town Surf Shop to explore the Salmon River Estuary. Where the river meets the sea, some of the most unique scenery and wildlife of our region are only accessible by water. Kendal, a marine biologist, points out some of the animals and plants you can only see in our part of the world. AJ and Kendal take sea kayaks to explore a wildlife sanctuary, tide pools and a sea cave.
