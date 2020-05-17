As Seaside shops reopen, owner worries for what’s ahead

SEASIDE, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Seaside has begun to reopen after Governor Kate Brown approved Clatsop County’s application to do so starting Friday, May 15. Business owners were happy to welcome customers back again, but they were also a little nervous—even though they are allowed to open their doors, there is still a lot of uncertainty.

David Posalski’s restaurant, Tsunami Sandwich Company, opened in Seaside on Friday. He said he helped some locals who had been “jonesing” for their sandwiches.

“It’s definitely a nervous time for businesses down here—wanting to get people back down here,” said Posalski. “Still pretty slow, yeah. Nobody is coming out yet.”

The City of Seaside decided that the beaches would remain closed through the weekend and reopen to the public on Monday, May 18. But businesses were given the green light to open as long as they implemented social distancing and followed other guidelines under the state’s Phase One of reopening.

Posalski said many businesses are cautiously optimistic about the tourism season ahead, though they can’t help but worry.

“We are definitely nervous and apprehensive about what the summer is going to bring,” said Posalski.

Spring is the time when Seaside tourism really ramps up for local businesses. Greg Astley with the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association said the spring and summer are crucial seasons for the coast.

“Especially for restaurants in the Gorge area or on the Oregon Coast,” emphasized Astley. “The months of June, July, August, September even—those are the months that really make the year for them.”

“The summer in Seaside is when we make all the money for the year,” said Posalski. “So, if we don’t have a decent summer, then a lot of businesses won’t make it through next winter.”

Posalski said a group of business owners in Seaside got together ahead of Friday’s reopening and bought hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, and other equipment to make sure customers feel safe and comfortable.

“We want to do it safely, but we want people to come out and visit Seaside,” said Posalski.

The main attraction at the coast is, of course, the beaches. Those will be open starting next week.