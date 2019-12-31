Astoria parks director being investigated for sexual harassment

A coworker said Tim Williams hugged her in a sexually suggestive manner

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – The director of the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department in Oregon is under investigation by the city for sexual harassment.

Documents provided to The Astorian show that a woman who works with Tim Williams told the city in November that his behavior was inappropriate and upsetting.

The woman said he hugged her in a sexually suggestive manner and tried to discuss his pornography problem and fetishes with her.

Williams started his job in Astoria in January. He grew up in southeast Idaho and worked for several parks departments, most recently in Roswell, New Mexico.

Williams could not be reached for comment.