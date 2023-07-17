PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildlife officials believe that there are at least two mountain lions roaming popular areas of Oregon’s North Coast.

On July 14, just days before a mountain lion was spotted on top of Haystack Rock, a portion of the Loop Trail at Nehalem Bay State Park was shut down due to a separate mountain lion sighting. Sunday, while the one cougar was still on Haystack Rock, yet another cougar sighting occurred at Nehalem Bay State Park, indicating that there are multiple big cats in the area, Oregon State Parks spokesperson Stefanie Knowlton told KOIN 6 News.

“The cougar that was seen on the loop trail was spotted again yesterday so it’s safe to say that it is not the same cougar as the one that was at Haystack Rock,” Knowlton said Monday.

Images of a cougar spotted on Haystack Rock on July 16, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Khula Makhalira)



Officials are advising the public to remain cautious in the area. (Oregon State Parks)

As of Monday morning, the Haystack Rock cougar is thought to have left the famous landmark and returned to land. The public is encouraged to be cautious of wildlife in the areas where the mountain lion sightings occurred.

State wildlife officials say they will release more information about the recent rise in sightings on the North Coast later in the day.