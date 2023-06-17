PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon coast is lined with beautiful beaches for the public to enjoy, but not everyone has an easy time navigating the sand. For people with mobility issues or disabilities, sandy spaces are hard to traverse without the help of a wheelchair.

The city of Cannon Beach had two beach wheelchairs that were used for about 4 years to help more people feel the sand between their toes and the ocean spray on their face, but sand and salt took a toll on the chairs and the city had to pull them out of commission after the 2022 tourist season.

“There’s definitely disappointment and it’s one of my least favorite things to have to do is to tell someone that we don’t have our chairs yet,” said Kelli Ennis, director of the Haystack Rock Awareness Program, which is a program of the city of Cannon Beach and which operated the beach wheelchair program

Since 2022, Haystack Rock Awareness Program has been on the hunt for grants and private donors that could help them purchase new wheelchairs and lockers to store them in.

With funding, Ennis said they’d like to purchase three new adult wheelchairs and two smaller child-size wheelchairs with beach capabilities. Ideally, the Haystack Rock Awareness Program would also like to get lockers that could be located in beach access parking lots where the chairs could be stored.

She’d like to start using an app program for people to reserve the chairs. The app would allow the person with the reservation to unlock the locker and use the chair on their own.

Ennis said there would still be one volunteer at the check-out station to help with questions, getting access and cleaning the chairs where they’re returned.

If Haystack Rock Awareness Program could implement the app-based checkout system, Ennis said it would save about 70% of the manpower the small organization has been investing into operating the program.

“Seven out of 10 calls I get are about the wheelchairs and trying to get them reserved and trying to find a way to get access to the beach or another comparable program that might have wheelchairs available,” Ennis said.

Once the app and lockers are in place, the goal is to create a local volunteer pool to take some of the responsibility off the Haystack Rock Awareness Program and Bahama Boards, a local business the city partners with that handles the beach wheelchair reservations.

Anyone interested in donating toward the new wheelchairs and lockers or anyone who knows of a grant the Haystack Rock Awareness Program should apply for to help fund the new chairs, should contact the Haystack Rock Awareness Program and ask to speak to Kelli Ennis.

For people who can’t donate but would like to get involved, Ennis said they’ll be looking for volunteers once the new beach wheelchairs are purchased.

The beach wheelchairs require manual pushing, but their wide tires allow them to navigate difficult terrain like packed sand, dry sand, small dunes, and they can even enter shallow water.

Ennis said she’s heard of people using them to feel the ocean for the first time since they were children, using them to access memorial services or family bonfires on the beach, or using them to explore tide pods.

“It’s heartbreaking [to not have them] and there definitely is disappointment,” Ennis said, “which is why this is kind of a priority program for us right now to get up and running.”