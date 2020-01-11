Big waves, dangerous surf prompt High Surf Warning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Waves that peak at 25 to 30 feet, along with dangerous surf conditions, have prompted a High Surf Warning, which will be in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Tillamook County Emergency Management said the warning is for coastal areas from Southern Washington to Central Oregon. The volatile conditions can create rip currents and sneaker waves. Large waves can erode the beach and possibly coastal properties.

TCEM advises that residents stay away from the water’s edge and to keep an eye out for “exceptionally high waves.” Large logs can also pose a danger as water can lift and roll them, and can injure anyone caught in its path.