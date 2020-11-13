Big waves expected at Oregon coast, officials urge caution

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are urging caution as big waves are expected to hit the Oregon coast this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, sneaker waves are predicted this Friday and Saturday, which can be dangerous to unsuspecting beachgoers. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says these predicted sneaker waves will be followed by a “king tide” event from Sunday through Tuesday.

“Sneaker waves can surge up the beach, traveling much further inland than normal waves,” OPRD Safety Specialist Robert Smith said. “The common adage to ‘never turn your back to the ocean’ is even more important at this time.”

King tide events occur when the alignment of Earth, moon and sun produce “the greatest tidal effects of the year.” OPRD says the next king tide event is expected in mid-December.

“King tides bring huge waves, and naturally people want to come watch,” Smith said. “We want to remind you of a few tips to stay safe.”